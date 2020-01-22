The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump resumes at 1 p.m. ET today. You can watch a live feed of the proceedings below once they begin.

After nearly 13 hours of debate and about a dozen proposed amendments Tuesday, the Senate passed a resolution laying down the rules for the trial. The vote on the resolution came at 2 a.m. Wednesday and passed along party lines, 53-47.

During the debate on the resolution, the Republican majority tabled all amendments from Democrats demanding documents from the Trump administration, including the State Department, Pentagon, White House, and the budget office, the AP noted.

Senate Republicans also stopped Democrats’ attempts to call witnesses before the case was heard. Democrats sought to call former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney testify, both of whom the president’s critics believe could offer first-hand information on the Ukrainian controversies at the center of the impeachment inquiries.

Though the Senate did turn down Democrats’ early attempt to call witnesses, there will be an opportunity, following presentations from the House managers and the president’s defense team, as well as questions from senators, for the Senate to call witnesses and subpoena documents.

Under the trial’s organizing resolution, the House managers will have 24 hours over three days to present their case. After that time is used, the president’s team will have 24 hours to make their defense.

After both sides have made their cases, senators will have 16 hours to submit questions to both the House managers and the president’s defense team.

Following the time for questions, the Senate will decide whether to seek more documents from the administration or call witnesses.

