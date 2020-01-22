Once again, you never know who has a gun and is ready to pull the trigger when under attack.

An Illinois homeowner told police several individuals wearing ski masks and armed with handguns kicked down a door at his Danville residence about 8:30 p.m. and tried to rob him, WICS-TV reported.

What happened next?

But the homeowner had his own handgun — and didn’t hesitate to use it. The 31-year-old fired multiple shots at the suspects, the station said.

Police responding to the scene found one of the suspects lying on the floor in the home and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, WICS reported, adding that a ski mask and handgun were found near the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jordan Valdez-Parrish of Danville, the station added.

Parrish was transported to a hospital where he died, WAND-TV reported.

Anything else?

The homeowner told officers at least one other suspect — who remained unidentified as of Tuesday afternoon — entered his home, but that individual fled when shots were fired, WICS said.

No arrests have been made in the case, and no other injuries were reported, the station added.