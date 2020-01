(BREITBART) — Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Monday he preferred Popeyes fried chicken over Chick-fil-A during a forum for black voters in Des Moines, Iowa.

During a lightning round of short questions at the Black and Brown Presidential Forum hosted by Vice, Buttigieg paused and replied, “Popeyes,” when asked to choose between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

Buttigieg was criticized last year for defending Chick-fil-A’s chicken.

