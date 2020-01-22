NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial is underway in Manhattan, more than two years after the scandal broke and sparked the #MeToo movement.

Opening statements began this morning and will be followed by the first witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women are hearing the case.

Dozens of women have accused of the disgraced movie producer of sexual misconduct, but his trial will focus on just two allegations.

Weinstein is accused of raping a woman inside a hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

The 67-year-old has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters were consensual.

He slowly limped his way into the courtroom this morning, while someone else carried the walker that he used for previous court appearances, following a crash and back surgery. Asked whether he thought he would have a fair trial, Weinstein replied yes, “I have good lawyers.”

Harvey Weinstein arrives for opening statements -walks into courthouse without his walker today. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/ljCyxhdF67 — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) January 22, 2020

Backed by expected testimony from four other accusers — including actress Annabella Sciorra — prosecutors will attempt to portray Weinstein as a monster who used his power to ingratiate himself with women, sometimes promising a film role or other career advancement, before sexually assaulting or raping them.

“They will each describe their fear, their shame and their humiliation – the struggle each went through to push their trauma down and show a brave face to the world,” prosecutor Meghan Hast said in her opening statement.

Hast detailed allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted Sciorra around 1993 after giving the “Sopranos” actress a ride home to her Manhattan apartment and pushing his way inside.

“She told him to get out. She told him no. But Harvey Weinstein was undeterred,” Hast said.

Weinstein’s lawyers plan to go on the offensive, pointing to “dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein” they say show he and some of his accusers were in consenting relationships. Defense lawyer Damon Cheronis has said some of the women “also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him.”

After opening statements, prosecutors are expected to call a former member of the board of directors at Weinstein’s old movie studio to testify about how the company handled allegations against him.

Weinstein’s trial could take more than a month, Judge James Burke said. Judging from an arduous two-week jury selection, it could be a hotbed of protests and intense media coverage.

In a failed last-minute push to get the trial moved, Weinstein’s lawyers said a flash mob’s chanting “the rapist is you!” at street level could be heard in the courtroom, 15 floors above.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)