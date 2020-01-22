Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg almost doubled his support from last month to jump into fourth place nationally in the Democratic primary race, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday.

With less than two weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden picked up four percentage points to continue to lead the national survey with 30% support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (23 percent, up 2 points from last month), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (14%, down 3 points), and Bloomberg (9%).

This is the best showing Bloomberg has had in a national poll since entering the race less than two months ago.

The only other candidates who received more than 1% were former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 8% (down 2 points), Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at 5% (up 1 point), and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3% (no change). Six percent were undecided.

Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray said the relative stability in the polls over the past few months “masks the potential for sizable swings once the first contests are held. Iowa and New Hampshire will play a major role in shaping national voter preferences.”

The Monmouth University poll was conducted from Jan. 16-20 among a national sample of 847 registered voters, including 372 voters who identify as Democrats or Democrat-leaning. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, while results among Democratic and Democrat-leaning voters have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percentage points.