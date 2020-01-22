A mutant goat born with a hauntingly human face has been captured on camera.

The tiny animal was born just days ago in Rajasthan, India, leaving locals stunned.

It is now claimed the tiny goat will be “worshipped as an avatar of God”.

Owner Mukeshji Prajapap, from the village of Nimodia, on the outskirts of Jaipur, unveiled his goat in pictures.

The snaps show the cute infant with a flat face and eyes that appear remarkably human.

Experts have suggested the goat suffers from a rare congenital defect known as “cyclopia”, where genes which under normal circumstances create facial symmetry fail to properly express.

(Image: Jam Press/News Panda)

In a short video, the goat is also seen adorably stumbling and wagging its short tail.

In India it is common for such animals to attract a great deal of attention, as many consider them to be an “avatar of god”.

It is a common occurrence in the country, with a mutant cow recently being born in the Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

(Image: Jam Press/News Panda)

The cow was worshipped by the locals as an avatar of God until it sadly died aged just four months.

Only last month a mutant calf was reportedly born in Argentina with a small nose and mouth and resembled a grumpy human face.

It was born in the village of Villa Ana in the northern Argentine province of Santa Fe, but was sadly thought to have only lived for a couple of hours.

(Image: Jam Press/News Panda)

And in November last year a bizarre-looking fish with what seemed to be a human face complete with a nose, two eyes and a mouth was spotted in a Chinese lake.

Footage showed the creature swimming towards the back of a lake in Kunming on November 5, and while its body matched the standard description of fish, its head looked human-like.