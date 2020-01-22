A teenager is facing charges for participating in the latest stupid and potentially dangerous social media challenge.

Officials saysay the “outlet challenge” can cause dangerous fires, damage to property, and can even harm the kids who attempt it.

It has been popularized on the social media app Tik Tok, and involves placing a penny or another coin behind a power charger that is plugged into an electrical power plug. This results in an electrical spark that can cause fires.

Westford Academy principal Jim Antonelli told WCVB-5 that the student faces charges of burning a building, destruction of property and disorderly conduct.

Plymouth, Massachusetts, Fire Chief Ed Bradley told WBZ-Chicago that there’s a possibility that a student might get electrocuted during the prank.

“It doesn’t take much to be electrocuted, fatally electrocuted just by an outlet in a wall socket,” Bradley said.

And there are other possible bodily injuries.

“The electricity propels the charger and the coin — now the coin is molten metal at this point — outwards. It could easily get you in the face, get you in the eye. It could cause blindness and it could cause your clothing to catch on fire,” Bradley said.

Some are comparing it to the impossibly stupid “Tide pod challenge” of 2018.

Here’s a local news report about the charges:

[embedded content]



