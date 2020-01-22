A tense confrontation occurring in New York City last month involved two groups exercising control over the same city turf, known as the Gates Avenue area, in Brooklyn. With both sides flexing their muscle, something eventually had to give.

The group Muslim Community Patrol, sanctioned by the New York Police Department (NYPD) to provide security for Muslims in areas where they reside, formed one side. Because Muslims have successfully promoted the myth they are constantly victimized by hate crimes (in reality, Jews are almost six times more likely to be victimized than Muslims), city authorities saw no problem allowing Muslims to conduct these patrols despite the fact it invited confrontation with non-Muslim residents as well.

Muslim Patrol has been accused numerous times of bullying or using gangster-like tactics against non-Muslim residents. Looking similar in appearance to the NYPD in the uniforms they wear and cars they drive, they cloak themselves with false authority to impose their will over all residents. Just recently, however, an act under that authority set the scene for a possible turf war between Muslims and a non-Muslim gang.

The groundwork for this was triggered on Dec. 10 in a confrontation that evolved with a second group.

A Muslim patrolman felt a teenaged boy had allegedly disrespected a Muslim woman in front of the Taqwa mosque. This, in itself, is somewhat hypocritical as Muslim males inherently disrespect women. But the patrolman chose to take action, violently throwing the boy up against a fence while grabbing him by the back of the neck.

Unfortunately for the patrolman, however, the boy he assaulted was the son of an “Original Gangster” (OG) of the notorious “Bloods.” In an act of retaliation a few days later at the same location, a Muslim man was severely beaten. Ironically, he was rushed to a Jewish hospital for medical care – care he willingly accepted despite the anti-Semitism Islam historically promotes to its believers.

The Bloods, known for their vicious dogs, spread the word Muslim patrolmen were now “food” for their animals. Recognizing tit-for-tat retaliation had been triggered, possibly leading to all out war, the Muslim Patrol lieutenant, Ali Karim, sought a meeting with the Bloods’ leadership to negotiate a cease-fire.

In a scene reminiscent of the days of Al Capone and prohibition-era gang wars, a meeting occurred. Karim and the accosted teenaged boy’s father, known as “Big Infinite,” met at the latter’s home. Four Muslim bodyguards accompanied Karim; seven Bloods were present, two of whom were allegedly armed.

Karim hoped an offer for Muslim Patrol to steer clear of the Gates Avenue area would suffice to end the confrontation. But the Bloods demanded more than that. And that “more” was something Karim, as a Muslim, well understood.

Muslims believing they have been dishonored in some way, whether by family or non-family members, demand a price be extracted from the offender. Depending upon the exact nature of the transgression committed, that price could involve an “honor killing.” The practice has long been a part of acceptable Muslim culture. While the transgression does not always call for death, some form of violent punishment is demanded to avenge the alleged dishonoring sin.

Accordingly, the Bloods demanded the Muslim patrolman involved in assaulting the boy be turned over to them or else they be given his address. Karim’s assertion the offending patrolman had been fired failed to placate Big Infinite. As the gang member’s name implied, they wanted blood. Absent meeting this demand, there would be no peace.

Lacking authority to grant Big Infinite this demand, Karim sought out the advice of a radical religious leader, Imam Siraj Wahhaj, de facto head of Muslim Patrol.

Wahhaj was on the horns of a dilemma. According to Islam, Muslim blood is superior to non-Muslim blood, so there is intolerance for the spilling of the former by infidels. Yet, Wahhaj recognized if the offending Muslim patrolman was not somehow “sacrificed,” Muslims became fair game for the Bloods. Like a shepherd choosing to sacrifice a single sheep to stalking lions in order to save the herd, Wahhaj ordered it be done. Knowing the Bloods weapon of choice for such punishment to be the gun, Wahhaj proved able to finesse one concession: the patrolman’s punishment would be meted out in a fistfight.

The fight was set for Dec. 29, late at night, near the Bloods headquarters. The ex-patrolman, Ahmed, arrived – “delivered” by eight armed Muslims to five armed awaiting Blood members. Apparently, a Bloods’ novelty in street fighting is it continue for 31 minutes.

While the actual fight was one-on-one, it quickly became clear either Ahmed was no fighter or feared winning might get him shot. So, for 31 minutes he was pummeled by a Blood fighter who began by body-slamming the Muslim before relentlessly punching, kicking and stomping on him. After his beating, Ahmed reportedly apologized to Big Infinite for touching his son. The battered ex-patrolman was warned he was lucky this time; should there be a reoccurrence, the Bloods would “blow his head off.”

The Bloods were satisfied that Ahmed’s disrespect to them had now been avenged. Muslim Community Patrol, looking to expand into other parts of the city, are satisfied they have averted war by conceding the Gates Avenue turf to the Bloods and by surrendering a sacrificial lamb.

But what Wahhaj may well have failed to consider in his expansionist zest for Muslim Patrol is that there are other gangs in the city who, like the Bloods, have no desire to see these patrols in their “‘hoods.” Authorizing Muslim Patrol was a bad idea to begin with, but, with word now on the street they can be intimidated into surrendering disputed turf, their fight for influence in New York City may just be beginning.

It will be interesting to see how many more sacrificial lambs Wahhaj is willing to provide before the message sinks in.