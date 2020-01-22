Meet Brodie, a year-old rescue pup with a spunky personality and furry face that his owners lovingly call a “Picasso masterpiece.”

Brodie has a noticeable facial abnormality, the result of an injury that happened when he was just 13 days old.

“This spunky boy had an accident when he was just a tiny puppy. His mom bit him in his face,” Old MacDonald Kennels in Alberta, Canada, wrote on Facebook. The accident caused bone growth issues as the German Shepherd Border Collie has matured.

His jaw is partially fused together, one side of his face is slanted, and he is partially blind in one eye, all traits that his new owners Amanda Richter and Brad Ames find irresistible.

Richter and Ames were captivated by the dog’s story and moved to give him a happy forever home after learning the dog was up for adoption.

Brodie’s previous owners, Fox News reported, kept the dog for around five months before returning him to the shelter, saying he was “too hyper” to manage.

“I looked at his photos every day and even cried a few times. We felt drawn to him for some reason,” Richter, 30, told SWNS/Fox News.

“We met him, took him for a walk and hung out with him for a few hours and ended up bringing him home the same day because the rescue really felt we were a great fit.

Brodie’s behavior has been steadily improving in his new home alongside his fur-sibling, Rosie.

“He’s definitely hyper but he is so intelligent,” Richter said.

“His brain is perfectly fine and he learns tricks within 10 minutes usually which tells me he is a smart boy.”

“He just needed patience and someone to be consistent,” she continued. “He gets better every week.”

Brodie has become an Instagram sensation, gracing the world with his appearance through the account @bestboybrodie.

Richter and Ames plan to train Brodie to be a therapy dog for people with special needs while also advocating for other disabled dogs.

As for Brodie, he has no idea he is any different than the rest of the pups, romping and playing with carefree joy.

“It’s actually funny because when we go to the dog park everyone notices how he is the happiest pup there and just wants to play and run,” Richter said.

“Dogs are resilient and he has no idea he looks different so he enjoys his life just the same as any other pup.”

