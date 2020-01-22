On Wednesday’s episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad Prather and the Studio 22 crew were joined by activist Jason Bartlett. They discussed the white genocide sweeping across Bartlett’s homeland of South Africa.

In this clip, Chad explained why Americans should pay attention to the violence in South Africa as it directly relates to tactics used by political groups in the United States.

Watch the video below for details.

Use code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.