Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulCheney’s decision not to run for Senate sparks Speaker chatter Juan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump Mitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate MORE (R-Ky.) on Wednesday invited President Trump Donald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is ‘wasting his money’ on 2020 campaign MORE to be a guest at his own impeachment trial after the president said he would “sort of love” to go.

“Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade,” Paul said in a tweet.

I heard @realDonaldTrump would like to attend the impeachment trial. Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade. pic.twitter.com/GhTZ9Ez4U4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

Trump retweeted the message among several others that he shared about impeachment as he traveled back to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters in Davos that he would “sort of love” to attend the trial and stare at House Democrats’ “corrupt faces.”

“I’d love to go. Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” Trump said when asked if he would attend the impeachment trial.

“I’d sort of love — sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it,” Trump said before noting that his attorneys may have a problem with him attending the trial.

The House impeachment managers began their first day of arguments on Wednesday, presenting their case for Trump’s removal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Democrats have 24 hours spread over three days to make their arguments, which will be followed by arguments from Trump’s defense team.

Trump has railed against impeachment as a “witch hunt” and a “hoax,” claiming he did nothing wrong in his interactions with Ukraine, which are at the center of the impeachment case. The White House has accused House Democrats of a partisan effort to damage Trump politically.

The president’s trial began in earnest on Tuesday, with his attorneys, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow Jay Alan SekulowTrump says impeachment lawyers were ‘really good’ Nadler, White House lawyers clash in late-night debate Senate blocks push to subpoena Bolton in impeachment trial MORE, speaking for the first time from the Senate floor.

Republicans defeated a number of resolutions supported by Democrats calling for witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed Tuesday night, eventually passing a resolution in the early morning hours Wednesday that delayed a decision on witnesses until after opening arguments.