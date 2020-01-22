Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) joined FOX and Friends on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s marathon impeachment session in the US Senate.

Democrat lawmakers led by Adam Schiff pushed for several hours for access to more witnesses for their slap-dash impeachment.

This was after they denied Republicans their witnesses during the corrupt process in the US House of Representatives.

Rep. Stefanik (R-NY) was chosen by the president to represent President Trump in the US Senate.

Stefanik went off on Adam Schiff on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: The Democrats’ case is so flimsy that they’re scrambling at this point. And if you take a step back and really remember the House impeachment proceedings Republicans were not able to call our requested witnesses. So Adam Schiff is being completely hypocritical. The only thing he has said that’s accurate is that this is an unfair trial. It’s unfair to the president. This impeachment process has been going on for 70+ days. Yesterday was the first day that the President’s legal team was able to participate. That is unprecedented.

Via FOX and Friends:

