Chaplain Barry Black opened the Senate on Wednesday with a simple request: Let them be civil.

“Help them remember that patriots reside on both sides of the aisle. That words have consequences and that how something is said can be as important as what is said,” Black said.

The opening prayer, offered every day the Senate is in session, comes as President TrumpDonald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is ‘wasting his money’ on 2020 campaign MORE’s impeachment trial is testing the endurance, both physically and mentally, of senators, who are required to be in the chamber throughout the proceeding.

Under decorum guidelines circulated by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump admin releases trove of documents on Ukrainian military aid The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions What to watch for on Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocratic senator blasts ‘draconian’ press restrictions during impeachment trial Feds seek 25-year sentence for Coast Guard officer accused of targeting lawmakers, justices Clinton: McConnell’s rules like ‘head juror colluding with the defendant to cover up a crime’ MORE (D-N.Y.), senators are expected to be in their seats at all times, are not supposed to talk to neighboring senators, can’t bring devices like cell phones or tablets on the floor and any reading materials are supposed to be related to impeachment.

It’s a stark contrast to the normal clubby atmosphere of the Senate floor, where senators circulate among their colleagues and float off and on the floor during a vote series.

Senators are already showing signs of restlessness, and rule breaking roughly 48 hours into the trial.

Sens. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Cruz, Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSenate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes Trump to sign order penalizing colleges over perceived anti-Semitism on campus: report MORE (R-S.C.) and Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseSenate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes MORE (R-Neb.) and Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenator-jurors who may not be impartial? Remove them for cause Broad, bipartisan rebuke for proposal to pull troops from Africa What to watch for as Senate organizes impeachment on day one MORE (R-S.C.), John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoSenate GOP mulls speeding up Trump impeachment trial Green groups raise alarms about alleged Pentagon incineration of ‘forever chemicals’ House passes sweeping bill to target spread of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ MORE (R-Wyo.) and John Cornyn John CornynDemocrats worry a speedy impeachment trial will shut out public Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial Cornyn disputes GAO report on withholding of Ukraine aid: It’s ‘certainly not a crime’ MORE (R-Texas) were spotted chatting intermittently from their seats on the Senate floor during the trial.

Reporters have also been keeping a close eye on senators who might be drifting off during the hours on the Senate floor and appeared to spot Sen. Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischSenate vote on Trump’s new NAFTA held up by committee review Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers Democrats ‘utterly unpersuaded’ by evidence behind Soleimani strike MORE (R-Idaho) sleeping on Tuesday, while an NBC News reporter noted that Sen. Jim Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeBroad, bipartisan rebuke for proposal to pull troops from Africa Lawmakers push back at Pentagon’s possible Africa drawdown Senators take oath for impeachment trial MORE (R-Okla.) on Wednesday appeared to briefly fall asleep before being nudged by Sen. Todd Young Todd Christopher YoungIran resolution supporters fear impeachment will put it on back burner Senate GOP’s campaign arm hauls in million in 2019 Sens. Kaine, Lee: ‘We should not be at war with Iran unless Congress authorizes it’ MORE (R-Ind.), who sits next to him on the floor.

Senators in both parties were seen standing near their chairs, or in some cases pacing the outer edge of the floor as the impeachment trial drug on. Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenTrump poised to kick off election-year fight over Medicaid Overnight Health Care: Justices won’t fast-track ObamaCare case before election | New virus spreads from China to US | Collins challenger picks up Planned Parenthood endorsement Mnuchin warns UK, Italy of tariffs if digital tax plans are implemented MORE (D-Ore.) stretched his arms and yawned, while Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneSenate fails to get deal to speed up fight over impeachment rules Senate to vote on Trump’s Canada, Mexico trade deal Thursday Senate braces for Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, was spotted resting his face in his hands and scrunching his eyes in an attempt to wake up.

“I’m not somebody who is very good at sitting in one place … for extended periods of time, so it takes a little bit more focus and discipline,” Thune said. “You just got to grind through it.”

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinSenate braces for bitter fight over impeachment rules Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial Durbin says he hopes enough GOP senators know that ‘history will find you’ MORE (Ill.), his Democratic counterpart, noted that “in the last hour or two, I was up and standing, just to move around a little bit and keep my attention focused on what we were doing.”

Senators are being provided a constant supply of snacks to help try to power them through the unusually long session days.

Though Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump’s ‘due process’ remark on guns MORE (R-Pa.) told reporters that the Senate candy drawer was “running low,” mounds of snacks could be seen in both the Democratic and Republican cloakroom. Thune noted he had been munching on nerds and Swedish fish; Durbin referred to the bounty in the Democratic room as a “Costco dump.”

On the floor senators are only allowed to have water or milk, though aides noted if a senator wanted to drink the latter they had to bring their own.

Sen. Tom Cotton Thomas (Tom) Bryant CottonGOP rep introduces bill to block intelligence sharing with countries using Huawei for 5G Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash Cotton introduces bill blocking intel sharing with countries relying on Huawei for 5G MORE (R-Ark.) caused a frenzy among reporters when he was spotted drinking milk on the Senate floor; an aide said that Cruz has also had a glass during the impeachment trial.

“There’s only two drinks allowed on the Senate floor. Milk and water. That must come from a Wisconsin senator right?” Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBiden campaign releases video to explain ‘what really happened in Ukraine’ Trump lawyers urge senators to swiftly acquit Trump in impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Barr asks Apple to unlock Pensacola shooter’s phone | Tech industry rallies behind Google in Supreme Court fight | Congress struggles to set rules for cyber warfare with Iran | Blog site Boing Boing hacked MORE (R-Wis.) told reporters before noting that he was sticking to water.

In addition to tight restrictions on the Senate floor, dramatic restrictions on press access have also limited a senator’s ability to talk to reporters, who must remain in pens when on the second floor of the Capitol. The dynamic has set up various stakeout points for senators if they want to talk to reporters, creating at times a bottleneck.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was spotted waiting to speak to reporters twice on Wednesday, once hovering behind Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). Shortly thereafter he approached a stakeout in the basement where he waited as Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoDemocrats request briefing on intel behind Trump’s embassy threat claim Former Hawaii Democratic governor calls on Gabbard to resign Gabbard under fire for ‘present’ vote on impeachment MORE (D-Hawaii) finished up talking to reporters. Hirono turned around, spotted him and said she was “done,” ushering him to the cameras.

Other senators have taken different tactics to try to get their message out. Cruz has launched a daily podcast called “The Verdict” about impeachment. An aide said it was being used as a way to “speak directly to the American people during the trail and provide insights and analysis that you wouldn’t find on the evening news.”

Frustrations spilled over early Wednesday morning – still the opening portion of the trial that had started Tuesday afternoon — when Republican senators broke with the chamber’s decorum guidelines and clapped when White House Counsel Pat Cipillone said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerMcConnell locks in schedule for start of impeachment trial Pelosi: Trump’s impeachment ‘cannot be erased’ House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) should be “embarrassed” for his rhetoric.

“I might have put my palms together,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). “You might have heard a few groans every now and then too.”

The flashpoint underscores the dilemma for senators: While their status as both jury and judge President Trump’s impeachment trial, during the day-to-day procedure they are largely relegated to the sidelines.

At one point Perdue, coming off the floor during one of the breaks, appeared furious with Democrats.

“This is ridiculous. The hypocrisy of House members coming to the United States Senate and lecturing us about fairness is insulting,” he told The Hill asked how he felt about being stuck on the floor.

The raucous rules fight was likely the peak, in terms of drama, of the trial for the next several days as the Senate turns to three days of opening arguments for House managers followed by three days for Trump’s legal team.

Both sides get up to 24 hours to make their case, but senators have a blunt request: Please don’t.

“God help us if we have to listen to Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial The Memo: Day One shows conflicting narratives on impeachment MORE and the House Democrats prattle on for 24 hours nonstop,” Cruz told reporters.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHow Citizens United altered America’s political landscape Hawley expects McConnell’s final impeachment resolution to give White House defense ability to motion to dismiss Biden calls for revoking key online legal protection MORE (R-Mo.) referring to the roughly 13-hour floor marathon added, “by 2 a.m. last night people were not happy.”

Impeachment managers appeared to recognize at various points that they were delivering their arguments to 100 senators who have limited attention spans. Risch at one point was holding up his watch and tapping it as he looked toward the front of the chamber. He declined to say Wednesday if he was trying to signal for House managers to wrap up saying he’s not giving impeachment interviews.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) joked to senators that he had 57 minutes left to deliver a rebuttal but quipped “Don’t worry I won’t use it!”

Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowWhite House appoints GOP House members to advise Trump’s impeachment team Schiff huddles in Capitol with impeachment managers Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial MORE, one of the House impeachment managers, also noted that senators appeared to be getting restless as he was delivering the opening arguments for Democrats.

“I do see the members moving and taking a break,” he said from the floor. Would you like to take a break at this time? I have probably another 15 minutes.”