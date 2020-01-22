Chief Justice John Roberts warned the House impeachment managers and President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders apologizes to Biden for supporter’s op-ed Jayapal: ‘We will end up with another Trump’ if the US doesn’t elect progressive Democrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ MORE’s lawyers early Wednesday morning to keep their tone civil after their arguments in the Senate impeachment trial became heated and personal after a clash over procedure.

“It is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts warned.

“One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse,” he said.

Chief Justice Roberts admonishes House managers and White House counsel during Trump impeachment trial: “Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are” https://t.co/JJgKfwIKkI pic.twitter.com/o0VKmA3SLV — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 22, 2020

The chief justice noted that in a 1905 Senate impeachment trial a senator objected when one of the managers used the word “pettifogging” and the presiding officer at the trial agreed “the word ought not to have been used.”

“I don’t think we need to aspire to that high standard, but I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are,” he said.

Roberts delivered his admonishment after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerMcConnell locks in schedule for start of impeachment trial Pelosi: Trump’s impeachment ‘cannot be erased’ House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.) and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone exchanged harsh remarks about the other side’s conduct and motives.

Nadler angered the White House lawyers when he characterized their arguments for not subpoenaing former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonDemocrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ Romney pledges ‘open mind’ ahead of impeachment trial McConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial MORE as claiming “executive privilege or other nonsense.”

He also chastised senators for voting for what he called a “cover-up” if they block subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents.

“I’m sad to say I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses,” he said.

Cipollone, irate over the comment, demanded an apology to the chamber.

“Mr. Nadler came up here and made false allegations against our team. He made false allegations against all of you. He accused you of a cover-up. He’s been making false allegations against the president. The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you for the way you’ve addressed this body,” he thundered on the floor.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats: McConnell impeachment trial rules a ‘cover up,’ ‘national disgrace’ Romney pledges ‘open mind’ ahead of impeachment trial McConnell proposes compressed schedule for impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) appeared relieved by Roberts’s effort to diffuse the sharpening tensions.

“Thank you, Mr. Chief Justice,” he said, before making a motion to table Nadler’s amendment requiring Bolton’s testimony.

Updated: 1:42 a.m.