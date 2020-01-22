An anti-Schumer protester stormed into the Senate Chamber on Wednesday night during the ongoing Democrat Impeachment Arguments.

The protester was screaming, “Schumer is the devil!”

The protester was later identified as Rives Grogan, a pro-life protester. Grogan was able to get past security and storm into the Senate tonight.

The Heavy reported:

An anti-abortion protestor, later identified as Rives Grogan, was somehow able to get inside the Senate gallery during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday. While Democratic-appointed House Manager Hakeem Jeffries was making his opening statements, NBC News reporter Deepa Shivaram tweeted, “Protestor outside the senate chamber was pinned down by Capitol security and was shouting about abortion and Nancy Pelosi, and shouting to end the impeachment trial.” While there doesn’t appear to be any video of the incident, numerous reporters corroborated the same story. AJC’s Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell tweeted, “Some type of protester got into the Senate gallery. He is yelling. And cursing. “Schumer is the devil.” He was saying.’”

Video:

“Schumer is the devil … they support abortion!” An anti-abortion protestor interrupted the trial of @realDonaldTrump. He was gaveled down, removed, and now faces unlawful conduct charges. pic.twitter.com/cZ260bR0gZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2020

