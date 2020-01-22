Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s personal attorney, indicated on Wednesday that he did not believe the president should attend the Senate’s impeachment trial, after Trump appeared to open the door to sitting in. Asked by reporters about Trump’s comments, and the possibility that his legal team could recommend against attending, Sekulow responded, “his counsel might recommend against that.”

“That’s not the way it works. No, I mean, president’s don’t do that,” he added. The president floated, while speaking to reporters at Davos, that he could attend the trial, which got under way in earnest on Tuesday. “Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked. Pressed why he wouldn’t go, Trump continued: “I’d sort of love — sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it.”



“Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade,” Paul said in a tweet, along with the photo of a ticket needed to attend.