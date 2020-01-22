Asked by reporters about Trump’s comments, and the possibility that his legal team could recommend against attending, Sekulow responded, “his counsel might recommend against that.”
“That’s not the way it works. No, I mean, president’s don’t do that,” he added.
The president floated, while speaking to reporters at Davos, that he could attend the trial, which got under way in earnest on Tuesday.
“Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” he asked.
Pressed why he wouldn’t go, Trump continued: “I’d sort of love — sit right in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it.”
“Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade,” Paul said in a tweet, along with the photo of a ticket needed to attend.
Sekulow is part of Trump’s legal team for the impeachment trial.