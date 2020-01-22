The impeachment trial is an attempt to overturn the will of the American people in the 2016 presidential election, Sen. John Kennedy told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

“I know it looks complicated, but this is really very simple,” the Louisiana Republican said. “Large portions of the political establishment here in Washington, D.C. think the American people are morons and they’re not qualified to pick their own president and that’s why they want to replace President Trump.”

Kennedy, who is a Senate Judiciary Committee member, stressed that “This case is about two issues: Why did the president ask for an investigation? Was he investigating a political rival or was he investigating corruption? And number two, what did Hunter Biden do for the money? Now, you answer those two questions, and we’ll be ready to vote.”

The senator also talked about staying in the Senate on Tuesday night until 2 a.m.

“We were there so long because [New York] Senator [Chuck] Schumer made, I think, 10 or 11 different motions, everybody knew they wouldn’t pass,” Kennedy said. “The purpose was to try to delay the trial. If we had granted Senator Schumer’s motions, I figure it would have delayed the trial at least until March, maybe April. And we defeated them. Now today we’ll start hearing the prosecution’s case.

He described Schumer, at this juncture, as “kind of like a teenager. He hates everybody and everything related to the president.”