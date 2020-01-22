Perhaps the reason why Democrats are so eager to impeach President Trump is because they believe Americans are “morons” for electing him. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested as much while speaking on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning.

“I know it looks complicated, but this is really very simple,” Kennedy said on the program. “From a larger perspective, here’s what’s going on: large portions of the political establishment here in Washington, D.C. think the American people are morons and they’re not qualified to pick their own president and that’s why they want to replace President Trump.”

Kennedy, who now serves as a juror during the Senate impeachment trial, went on to excoriate Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for introducing several motions yesterday that were specifically designed to delay the trial as long as possible — thus buttressing suspicions that the process amounts to little more than a game of kabuki theater.

“We were there so long because Senator Schumer made, I think, 10 or 11 different motions, everybody knew they wouldn’t pass,” Kennedy said. “The purpose was to try to delay the trial. If we had granted Senator Schumer’s motions, I figure it would have delayed the trial at least until March, maybe April. And we defeated them. Now today we’ll start hearing the prosecution’s case.”

“This case is about two issues,” he continued. “Why did the president ask for an investigation? Was he investigating a political rival or was he investigating corruption? And number two, what did Hunter Biden do for the money? Now, you answer those two questions, and we’ll be ready to vote.”

As reported by Fox News on Wednesday morning, the Senate impeachment trial’s first day lasted well past midnight and eventually erupted into a near-shouting match between Trump’s legal team and Democratic impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

“Nadler, who was overheard apparently planning to impeach Trump back in 2018, said it would be a ‘treacherous vote’ and a ‘cover-up’ for Republicans to reject the [former National Security Advisor John] Bolton subpoena amendment, claiming that ‘only guilty people try to hide evidence,’” the outlet reported. “Bolton has reportedly described Trump’s conduct as akin to a ‘drug deal,’ and he has indicated he would be willing to testify and provide relevant information.”

The impeachment trial kickoff became so heated on Tuesday that Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked both sides of the political aisle for failing to behave as impartial jurors.

“It is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and the president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts said. “One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner, and using language, that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

“In the 1905 [Judge Charles] Swayne [impeachment] trial, a senator objected when one of the managers used the word ‘pettifogging’ — and the presiding officer said the word ought not to have been used,” the chief justice continued. “I don’t think we need to aspire to that high a standard, but I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”