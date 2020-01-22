Multiple senators have taken to drinking milk on the Senate floor this week during the chamber’s impeachment trial.

“It’s true, I had some milk with my chocolate,” Sen. Tom CottonThomas (Tom) Bryant CottonGOP rep introduces bill to block intelligence sharing with countries using Huawei for 5G Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers say Facebook deepfake ban falls short | House passes bills to win 5G race | Feds sound alarm on cyberthreat from Iran | Ivanka Trump appearance at tech show sparks backlash Cotton introduces bill blocking intel sharing with countries relying on Huawei for 5G MORE (R-Ark.) tweeted Wednesday evening.

“I guess I could’ve added vodka & had a White Russian (minus the Kahlua). But @RepAdamSchiff probably would’ve accused me of collusion,” he quipped.

An aide to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhat to watch for on Day 2 of Senate impeachment trial Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Cruz: White House not expected to push motion to dismiss impeachment articles MORE confirmed that the Texas Republican also had a glass of milk late into proceedings Tuesday night, when senators were in the chamber until nearly 2 a.m. voting on the rules for the trial.

The aide, deputy chief of staff Sam Cooper, said the Senate cloakroom will keep the beverage cold for senators.

During the trial, senators are required to sit quietly at their desks, refrain from talking and not use electronic devices while the impeachment articles are debated.

Senators spend most of the time in their seats but are allowed to get up to go to the restroom and the cloakroom, where snacks are stored for the members.

The Cut reported that staff in the Republican and Democratic cloakrooms have in recent years allowed only water on the Senate floor.

But a former Senate parliamentarian noted to CNN that a quasi-rule started years ago allowed senators suffering from ulcers to drink milk in addition to water.

“It was thought to be a treatment for peptic ulcer disease in the ’50s, and there was no medicines for peptic ulcer disease, but people would drink milk. And so the senators were allowed to drink milk because they had ulcers,” Sen. Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyBig Pharma looks to stem losses after trade deal defeat Trump trade deal faces uncertain Senate timeline On The Money: Senate panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA despite GOP gripes | Trade deficit falls to three-year low | Senate confirms Trump pick for small business chief MORE (R-La.) told NBC News.

Multiple senators have used the renewed attention to chamber process for the impeachment trial to make light of any potential rules surrounding beverages.

“There’s only two drinks allowed on the Senate floor: milk and water. That must come from a Wisconsin senator, right?” Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonBiden campaign releases video to explain ‘what really happened in Ukraine’ Trump lawyers urge senators to swiftly acquit Trump in impeachment trial Hillicon Valley: Barr asks Apple to unlock Pensacola shooter’s phone | Tech industry rallies behind Google in Supreme Court fight | Congress struggles to set rules for cyber warfare with Iran | Blog site Boing Boing hacked MORE (R-Wis.) joked.

The Wall Street Journal reported that there is no official rule that stops senators from drinking beverages other than milk on the Senate floor, with the Senate historian noting “anecdotal evidence” of lawmakers drinking other beverages in years past, such as eggnog and orange juice.