Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn into office in early 2017, Eric Ciaramella, the CIA plant-turned-whistleblower who prompted the impeachment of Trump, was overheard in the White House discussing with a fellow staffer how to remove the newly-elected president from office, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Sources told Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations that the staffer with whom Eric Ciaramella was discussing Trump’s removal with was Sean Misko.

Both were Obama holdovers from NatSec and both hatched a plot to “take out” President Trump.

According to Sperry, “their efforts were part of a larger pattern of coordination to build a case for impeachment, involving Democratic leaders as well as anti-Trump figures both inside and outside of government.”

Via Paul Sperry of Real Clear Investigations (emphasis our own):

Barely two weeks after Donald Trump took office, Eric Ciaramella – the CIA analyst whose name was recently linked in a tweet by the president and mentioned by lawmakers as the anonymous “whistleblower” who touched off Trump’s impeachment – was overheard in the White House discussing with another staffer how to remove the newly elected president from office, according to former colleagues. Sources told RealClearInvestigations the staffer with whom Ciaramella was speaking was Sean Misko. “Just days after he was sworn in they were already talking about trying to get rid of him,” said a White House colleague who overheard their conversation. “They weren’t just bent on subverting his agenda,” the former official added. “They were plotting to actually have him removed from office.” Two former co-workers said they overheard Ciaramella and Misko, close friends and Democrats held over from the Obama administration, discussing how to “take out,” or remove, the new president from office within days of Trump’s inauguration. These co-workers said the president’s controversial Ukraine phone call in July 2019 provided the pretext they and their Democratic allies had been looking for. “They didn’t like his policies,” another former White House official said. “They had a political vendetta against him from Day One.”

Sean Misko is now one of Adam Schiff’s top aides.

Recall, Adam Schiff hired Sean Misko (pictured below) just one day after Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump in August over his call to Zelensky alleging Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless they agreed to investigate the Biden crime family.

Mr. Ciaramella, however, ran to a Schiff’s staffer, who we now know to be Sean Misko, before he filled out the whistleblower complaint, a violation of House rules.

Sean Misko has attended many of the sham impeachment hearings and he is often seen in the background smirking as we watches his plot to remove Trump unfold.

Paul Sperry also reported that Eric Ciaramella’s co-workers said in interviews with Real Clear Investigations that they overheard Ciaramella and Misko making anti-Trump remarks at a staff meeting called by then-NatSec Advisor General Mike Flynn that took place in the south auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

One military staffer was so alarmed by Ciaramella’s and Misko’s plan to ‘take out’ Trump and ‘stop his America First foreign policy’ that he immediately reported what he heard to his superiors.

Ciaramella and Misko were furious that President Trump wanted to put America first so they put a plan into action to remove Trump by any means necessary.

The “all hands” meeting, held about two weeks into the new administration, was attended by hundreds of NSC employees. “They were popping off about how they were going to remove Trump from office. No joke,” said one ex-colleague, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. A military staffer detailed to the NSC, who was seated directly in front of Ciaramella and Misko during the meeting, confirmed hearing them talk about toppling Trump during their private conversation, which the source said lasted about one minute. The crowd was preparing to get up to leave the room at the time. “After Flynn briefed [the staff] about what ‘America first’ foreign policy means, Ciaramella turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’ ” the staffer recalled. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’ “ Added the military detailee, who spoke on condition of anonymity: “By ‘taking him out,’ they meant removing him from office by any means necessary. They were triggered by Trump’s and Flynn’s vision for the world. This was the first ‘all hands’ [staff meeting] where they got to see Trump’s national security team, and they were huffing and puffing throughout the briefing any time Flynn said something they didn’t like about ‘America First.’ ” He said he also overheard Ciaramella telling Misko, referring to Trump, ‘We can’t let him enact this foreign policy.’ “

Read Paul Sperry’s full report by clicking here.

