Jack Wilson, who used a firearm to stop a church shooting in Texas last month, unloaded on Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday over his remarks in response to the incident.

Bloomberg, who has spent tens of millions of dollars funding anti-Second Amendment extremist groups, responded to Wilson’s heroic actions by saying, “Yes, it may be true — I wasn’t there and I don’t know the facts — that somebody in the congregation had their own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people. But it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.”

Wilson joined Fox News’s “FOX & Friends,” where he weighed in Bloomberg’s remarks, saying, “Mr. Bloomberg, had we operated by his standards or his wishes, the carnage would have been significantly greater because the individual still had, after the shooting, still had seven live rounds in his gun and three more in his pocket. Even though the police department did arrive in roughly two minutes from the time the first call went in, by that time, you know, the carnage would have been much, much worse.”

“They are trying to take away all of our rights to own firearms, and if they — you know, they’re chipping away at that all the time,” Wilson later added. “If Mr. Bloomberg would have his security detail turn their arms in and not guard him, he would be in the same situation as many American citizens are every day.”

WILSON: We had, when the gentleman came in, we went to the audio-visual and actually had a camera trained on him. Richard White, who was the first one shot and killed, was also a member of the security team. He sat to his right and behind him slightly. Then I went back into the auditorium and stood about 5 or 6 feet to the right of Richard and was on observing the individual. During communion the individual got up, went to the end of the I pew to take the bread and went back and sat down. Then right before the prayer for the cup, he got up and went and said something to Tony Wallace briefly. Went back and partially sat down. At that point he stood back up and he, that’s when he produced a shotgun, turned, Richard and I were both drawing our weapons at the same time as he stood up. He turned immediately shot Richard and then shot Tony at point-blank range. And then started down towards the front of the auditorium, and I had people in front of me due to the commotion and had to wait until I had just a split second to take the shot and drop him and as I previously stated, from the time he turned with the shotgun until he was down and it was over was a total of six seconds. Now that we know he came in with the intent of causing evil because of what he had, you know, the slugs and the buck shot that he had in the gun.

DOOCY: There’s been a lot of reaction to the fact that how many more lives would have been lost had there not been a good guy with a gun inside that church. The day after that happened Michael Bloomberg, who is running for president of the United States, was asked about you in Alabama. And, jack, listen to what he says, and then I want to get your reaction.

BLOOMBERG: Yes, it may be true — I wasn’t there and I don’t know the facts — that somebody in the congregation had their own gun and killed the person who murdered two other people. But it’s the job of law enforcement to have guns and to decide when to shoot. You just do not want the average citizen carrying a gun in a crowded place.

DOOCY: Jack, what is, what would you like to say to Michael Bloomberg about what happened in that church and why you had a gun?

WILSON: Well, the, you know, when I was asked to set up the security detail for the church, we were aware all of us are volunteer. I’m the only one that has any prior law enforcement background. We set up the detail, we did practice, and Mr. Bloomberg, had we operated by his standards or his wishes, the carnage would have been significantly greater because the individual still had, after the shooting, still had seven live rounds in his gun and three more in his pocket. Even though the police department did arrive in roughly two minutes from the time the first call went in, by that time, you know, the carnage would have been much, much worse.

HEGSETH: What does someone like Michael Bloomberg not understand about the reality that millions of Americans are quite capable of maintaining a firearm and using it for their self-defense and defense of others? What is the mindset of an elitist like that, who doesn’t understand being armed yourself?

WILSON: You know, it comes down to preparing, thinking, preparing for the worst and hope for the best. And, you know, if you don’t do that, then you, you know, will end up possibly not surviving. … Well, they are trying to take away all of our rights to own firearms, and if they — you know, they’re chipping away at that all the time. If Mr. Bloomberg would have his security detail turn their arms in and not guard him, he would be in the same situation as many American citizens are every day.