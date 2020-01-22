(FOX NEWS) — Kanye West is continuing his faith-based crusade, telling thousands of college students at a youth conference Sunday how Jesus radically changed his life.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper and husband of Kim Kardashian shared his experience in between songs with the Sunday Service Choir at the Strength to Stand Conference in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., where 1,483 of the 12,400 students in attendance made decisions for Christ, according to organizer and evangelist, Scott Dawson.

Dawson invited the 42-year-old born-again believer last minute in November after comedian John Crist had to step down due to “moral failure.”

