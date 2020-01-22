CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin described House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffThe Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial The Memo: Day One shows conflicting narratives on impeachment MORE‘s (D-Calif.) opening statement at the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday as “dazzling.”

“I thought that the way that he wove through both the facts of the case and the historical context was really remarkable,” Toobin said during the trial’s first recess of the day.

Toobin added that it was the second best courtroom address he’s heard in his life.

Schiff spoke for about two and a half hours, during which he covered the timeline of the impeachment proceedings to this point, including numerous pieces of evidence and video testimony from the House hearings.

“If people are listening, it’s very hard to imagine that they will think that the Democrats and the House managers are making this up,” Toobin added.

After the first recess of the day, the House managers began their opening arguments. After Schiff, they have just over 21 hours of time left for opening arguments under the impeachment trial rules.