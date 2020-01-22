On Tuesday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder,” Steven Crowder debunked the top lies peddled by the mainstream media in the days that led up to the pro-gun rally on Monday in Richmond, Virginia.

Monday’s pro-gun demonstration proved to be quite different what the media predicted. Here are two of the top debunked lies:

Media lie: Senate Bill 16, contained common sense gun control laws.

Truth: The bill included language that would ban firearms based on the intent and the need for a state militia. The bill also contained the right of parents to determine at what age their children would be legally authorized to own a firearm.

Media lie: Militia groups were coming from out-of-state to cause violence and disrupt the democratic process.

Truth: There were no acts of violence reported at the gun rights rally in Virginia.

