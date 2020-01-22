President Donald Trump Wednesday panned several challengers for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, particularly panning former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg while also slamming ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

His comments came after CNBC’s Joe Kernen asked him about the “three Bs” in the campaign during an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“(They are) all very different,” Trump told Kernen, claiming that no matter who the nominee is, he’s “ready” for the challenge.

“Mini Mike is spending a lot of money,” Trump said of Bloomberg. “He’s got no chance..you know, he used to be a friend of mine until I ran for politics, and then, he went a little off. You should see some of the nice things he said before I ran.”

Bloomberg is reportedly willing to spend $2 billion for himself or another Democrat nominee to defeat Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to campaign officials.

Trump told Kernen that Bloomberg turned against him “because he had a deal with Hillary Clinton that he was going to become secretary of state…but it wasn’t going to happen. It was going to go to (former Virginia Gov.) Terry McAuliffe, so they were playing with Michael.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg is “spending a fortune” and making “a lot of broadcasters wealthy” but his campaign is “getting nowhere,” said Trump. “His ratings are terrible.”

Trump added that Biden will “limp across the line,” but “watch him speaking. He can’t put together a sentence, but it could be him. And it could be Crazy Bernie.”

“I don’t know who it’s going to be,” he told Kernen, but “whoever it is, I’m ready.”