President Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer Pat Cipollone went off on Dem impeachment manager Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) in a midnight lashing.

Nadler went off on the Senate in a crazy, late night rant accusing Republican senators of casting “treacherous votes,” participating in a “cover-up” and voting “against the United States” for blocking every proposal by Democrats for witnesses and new evidence at the outset of the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Nadler lost his mind Tuesday night after all Republican Senators united and blocked SIX amendments brought forth by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, seeking subpoenas on documents related to Ukraine and rules regarding the trial’s procedures.

Pat Cipollone blasted Nadler and shamed him for his crazy rant and false allegations against Republican Senators.

“The only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you. You’re not in charge here!” Cipollone said.

WATCH:

Pat Cipollone shuts down Jerry Nadler: “the only one who should be embarrassed, Mr. Nadler, is you” pic.twitter.com/6z0HtmK8Am — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

The post Trump Lead Impeachment Lawyer Pat Cipollone Shuts Down Nadler, ‘You’re Not in Charge Here!’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.