President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer as a “major loser” after appearing to be snubbed twice by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the last week, the Washington Examiner reports.

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, attempted to approach Sanders after a primary debate last week but was ignored by Sanders while he was talking to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who recently accused the senator of telling her that a woman couldn’t win the 2020 election. Sanders was later filmed appearing to ignore Steyer again, this time at a celebration for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in South Carolina.

“Steyer is a major loser. Just doesn’t get it. This is second time with Bernie!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

Trump has sided with Sanders on multiple occasions, supporting him in his spat with Warren and with former Vice President Joe Biden, who accused the senator of lying about Biden’s positions on Social Security. Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that his impeachment was delayed to throw off Sanders’ campaign by keeping him in the capital in the weeks leading up to the Iowa caucuses.

“They are taking the nomination away from Bernie for a second time,” he tweeted. “Rigged!”