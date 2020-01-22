In a sit-down interview with Maria Bartiromo which aired Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” President Donald Trump said Virginia is “in play” for him to win in 2020.

Trump pointed to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D) push to take away guns, arguing Northam wants to do away with the Second Amendment.

“I think Virginia is crazy where they want to take away guns,” Trump outlined. “You have a governor that’s — I just can’t believe it — but Virginia is very much in play. I think we are going to win state of Virginia. They want to take everyone’s gun away in Virginia. You can’t do it. You can’t do it. People need that for safety. They need it for hunting and … but many people need it for safety, they need it for safety.”

He continued, “They’re playing with our Second Amendment. Frankly, they’d get rid of it. I watched him in the interview. He would get rid of the Second Amendment if it was up to him. And you have many Democrats saying the same thing. They’re saying it quietly, but if they win these elections, they’re going to try to get rid of the Second Amendment. It will never happen as long as I’m here.”

