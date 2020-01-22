President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says US has coronavirus ‘totally under control’ Senate Republicans muscle through rules for Trump trial Collins breaks with GOP on attempt to change impeachment rules resolution MORE on Wednesday ridiculed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Gabbard knocks Clinton’s jab at Sanders: ‘This isn’t high school’ Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball rips op-ed comparing Sanders supporters to those of Trump MORE after his 2016 Democratic opponent said she still thinks “nobody likes” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll Sanders, Biden campaigns ramp up attacks over Social Security Biden endorsed by four more members of Congressional Black Caucus MORE (I-Vt.), with the president saying he believes she’s unlikable.

“When Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her. That’s why she lost, nobody liked her,” Trump told Fox Business Network in an interview from Davos, Switzerland.

“She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her… and it wasn’t even close,” he continued. “She’s the one that people don’t like. If I had my choice in terms of personality, I might take him over her. But I probably would take neither.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton sparked controversy on Tuesday when she told The Hollywood Reporter she still believes that Sanders, a rival in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary and 2020 White House hopeful, is unlikable.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him,” Clinton says is an upcoming documentary. “He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton defeated Sanders in an at times contentious Democratic primary to secure the party’s nomination in 2016. But many Clinton supporters were frustrated at the time that Sanders did not concede the nomination sooner and complained that the senator’s supporters did not fully back the former secretary of State as the nominee.

Her comments published Tuesday led to an outpouring of support for Sanders from his fellow 2020 candidates.

Clinton said in a tweet Tuesday night that she would support whoever the Democratic nominee is this year.

“The number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee,” Clinton said.

Trump has remained fixated on his 2016 opponent more than years later, bringing her up at most campaign rallies and often citing his margin of victory. Some of his supporters still chant “lock her up” when Clinton’s name is mentioned at rallies.