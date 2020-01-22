President Donald Trump declared January 22, 2020, “National Sanctity of Human Life Day,” a day when the nation “proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”

January 22 is the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, when the Court created a right to abortion, though none existed in the Constitution.

Trump urged in his proclamation:

Today, I call on the Congress to join me in protecting and defending the dignity of every human life, including those not yet born. I call on the American people to continue to care for women in unexpected pregnancies and to support adoption and foster care in a more meaningful way, so every child can have a loving home.

The president’s proclamation is released as thousands of Americans from across the country are traveling to Washington, DC, for the 47th annual March for Life on the National Mall on Friday.

Trump said:

Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value. Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended. On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.

While Trump honored “the precious gift of life at every stage,” however, Hollywood elites promoted Planned Parenthood’s “Ours to Tell” abortion story campaign to celebrate the Roe v. Wade decision and the ability of women to seek self-interests — which the abortion lobby attributes to the right to abortion.

In his proclamation, however, the president urged Americans to “celebrate” the actual “decline in the number and rate of abortions, which represents lives saved.”

Still, Trump said there is “more to be done, and, as President, I will continue to fight to protect the lives of the unborn.”

The president pointed to his administration’s efforts to separate abortion from family planning, to protect the conscience rights of healthcare workers and organizations with faith beliefs or moral convictions that provide health insurance to employees.

In addition, Trump said he has called upon Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit abortions once unborn babies can feel pain, so that he can sign it into law.

The president added:

My Administration is also building an international coalition to dispel the concept of abortion as a fundamental human right. So far, 24 nations representing more than a billion people have joined this important cause. We oppose any projects that attempt to assert a global right to taxpayer‑funded abortion on demand, up to the moment of delivery. And we will never tire of defending innocent life — at home or abroad.

Trump said that, as a nation, “we must remain steadfastly dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every person with immeasurable worth and potential.”

“We are grateful for those who support women experiencing unexpected pregnancies, those who provide healing to women who have had abortions, and those who welcome children into their homes through foster care and adoption,” he continued. “On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, we celebrate the wonderful gift of life and renew our resolve to build a culture where life is always revered.”