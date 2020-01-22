President TrumpDonald John TrumpRouhani says Iran will never seek nuclear weapons Trump downplays seriousness of injuries in Iran attack after US soldiers treated for concussions Trump says Bloomberg is ‘wasting his money’ on 2020 campaign MORE on Wednesday shattered his previous record for most tweets in a day since taking office, tweeting more than 130 times while House Democrats made their opening arguments in his impeachment trial.

The president had tweeted 132 times as of 6:20 p.m., according to Factbase Feed, a data firm that tracks Trump’s tweets, speeches and daily activities. That number tops his previous personal high of 123 tweets in a day.

Trump also set a personal record for retweets in a day as president with more than 110, according to Factbase.

And, for your information, we have a record as of 4:25 pm on @realDonaldTrump. The most tweets of his presidency at 125 and counting. The most retweets ever at 110 and counting. Closing on the all time record set in 2015… pic.twitter.com/V9hLmN2lEu — Factba.se (@FactbaseFeed) January 22, 2020

Trump spent much of his day traveling back to Washington, D.C., after concluding meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Televisions on Air Force One showed Fox News for much of the flight, according to reporters on board. The network carried the first day of opening arguments from Democratic impeachment managers, which was the subject of most of Trump’s tweets.

Trump retweeted messages from Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulCheney’s decision not to run for Senate sparks Speaker chatter Juan Williams: Counting the votes to remove Trump Mitch McConnell may win the impeachment and lose the Senate MORE (R-Ky.) inviting him to attend the impeachment trial, shared promotional videos from his social media director and promoted clips that sought to undercut Democrats’ case.

He also sent a handful of original tweets, including one announcing he would attend the March for Life rally on Friday and another mocking Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders joins Biden atop 2020 Democratic field: poll The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump trial begins with clashes, concessions Sanders holds four-point lead on Biden in new California poll MORE.

House Democrats impeached Trump last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and the seven managers began making their case to the Senate on Wednesday. They are expected to continue with opening arguments into Friday, with the White House giving its defense the days that follow.