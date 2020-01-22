President Donald Trump set a record for presidential tweeting on Wednesday as House managers presented their case in his impeachment trial, according to a tally by the website Factbase.

The site counted 125 tweets on Wednesday — most of them retweets — as of 4:25 p.m. Washington time, beating his earlier total of 123 on Dec. 12.

And according to The Hill, that total had risen to 132 by 6:20 p.m., with a record 110 retweets, the site said, again referencing Factbase.

Trump was especially busy on Twitter as he returned from a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he boasted about his handling of the U.S. economy and attacked Democrats over their impeachment efforts.

Many of the tweets and retweets related to the Senate trial, where House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff presented senators with a dark portrait of a deeply flawed, even dangerous president as he argued that Trump should be removed from office.