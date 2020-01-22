On Wednesday, President Trump took aim at Adam Schiff, retweeting a video depicting Schiff as perennial loser Wile E. Coyote in a mock Road Runner cartoon. The video was tweeted out by Dan Scavino, the Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media at the White House.

In the 90-second “Politizoid” cartoon, produced by “Hollywood U.S.A., AKA Adam Schiff’s Back Yard,” titled, “Schiff Hits the Fan,” the Road Runner, retitled Trump Runner (Tweetatus Maximus), is speeding along a desert road. The scene then shifts to Schiff, named Schiff T. Coyote (Politicus Hackitus) as Wile E. Coyote, doing his best to ratchet up “collusion tension” on a catapult loaded down with a huge boulder, with the catapult named “Catapults of Mueller.” As the Road Runner flashes past, Schiff, behind the boulder, yanks on the rope to launch the catapult and fling the boulder, but the weight of the boulder actually flips the catapult backward and pulverizes Schiff into the ground.

Next scene: atop a cliff overlooking the road, Schiff is ready with a box of “Instant Obstruction Boulders” which require only a drop from a syringe to make them grow from pebbles to huge boulders. Schiff adds a drop from the syringe, triggering the instant growth of the boulder, which promptly crushes him underneath it.

Third scene: Schiff is astride a rocket labeled “Impeachment” which is also labeled, “Powered by CNN.” He lights the fuse, launching him zooming after the Road Runner. When the rocket is stopped by flying directly into something immoveable, Schiff is left flying through the air after the Road Runner into a tunnel, where the “Trump Non Stop’ 2020 Express train” with the Road Runner atop the engine soon comes roaring from the other direction and chasing after Schiff scurrying back the other way.

The characters of the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote were created by animator Chuck Jones and writer Michale Maltese in 1948 for Warner Brothers. At the beginning of the cartoon mocking Schiff, the credits read, “A Looney Tunes Production. Apologies To Chuck Jones.”

In one Road Runner short, “Zoom at the Top,” Road Runner was called “Disappearialis Quickius” and Wile E. Coyote was identified as “Overconfidentii Vulgaris.”

In December, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions saidof Schiff”

He’s become obsessed with this; Democrats have gotten so wired up and amped up that they’re not objective any more. Jonathan Turley, Professor Turley has said that this will be the narrowest base for an impeachment in our history … the danger is that Congress will overreach it will set a precedent for too readily bringing impeachment charges … what of the things I learned as Attorney General: it is hard to run this government. And these kinds of things distract every leader, every day and take them away from the responsibilities the American people want to see them do.

Jones wrote in his book “Chuck Amuck: The Life and Times of an Animated Cartoonist,” “The Coyote could stop anytime — if he were not a fanatic.”

Video below: