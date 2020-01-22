President Donald Trump said he believes the information coming out of China on the coronavirus and said the United States is “going to be just fine.”

His comments came on Wednesday during an interview with Joe Kernen, co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” The interview was from Davos, Switzerland, where Trump has been attending the World Economic forum.

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said of the coronavirus. “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

The first case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S. has been reported in Washington state. The patient is a man who returned to the Seattle area after traveling to the Wuham, China area, where the outbreak began.

CNBC noted the coronavirus has killed at least nine people in China and hundreds of others have fallen ill.

Trump said he trusts that Chinese President Xi Jinping and health authorities in China are going to continue to share with officials throughout the world everything they know about the virus.

“I do. I do,” Trump said. “I have a great relationship with President Xi. The relationship is very good.”

CNBC noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Homeland Security are now screening people traveling to major airports in California and New York from Wuhan.

Health officials have confirmed cases in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.