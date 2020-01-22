Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, has filed a defamation suit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her remark in October that the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate is “the favorite of the Russians.”

“Clinton lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard,” reads the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. district court in New York, according to Fox Business. “She did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent. Tulsi has been harmed by Clinton’s lies — and American democracy has suffered as well.”

Clinton told the podcast “Campaign HQ”” with David Plouffe, former adviser to President Barack Obama, last October that Gabbard was “the favorite of the Russians,” and compared her to 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who she said was the Russians’ favorite in 2016 and is “also a Russian asset.”

Gabbard, who is still campaigning for president, is being represented by the law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht.

“Although Rep. Gabbard’s presidential campaign continues to gain momentum, she has seen her political and personal reputation smeared and her candidacy intentionally damaged by Clinton’s malicious and demonstrably false remarks,” Brian Dunne, one of the firm’s partners, said in a statement to NBC News.