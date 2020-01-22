On Wednesday, officials with the California Department of Corrections announced that a second convicted child molester beaten with a cane by another inmate at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran died on Sunday.

Jonathan Watson, 41, who had served 10 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death, beat the heads of two inmates who were serving life terms for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, was pronounced dead on Sunday; David Bobb, 48, died en route to the hospital.

KMPH added, “It happened January 16 around 2:30 p.m. … Prison officials say Bobb was received by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) from San Diego County on October 17, 2005. He was serving life with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. De Luis-Conti was received by CDCR on June 21, 2001. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.”

Patch reported in 2019:

California is ranked No. 26 in the United States as having the most sex offenders per capita, according to a new analysis of data obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report, released this month by the security research site ASecureLife, says California has 270 registered sex offenders per 100,000 residents, just ahead of Idaho and behind Illinois. California’s total number of offenders is 106,916.

California Megan’s Law Website explains:

By law, persons convicted of specified sex crimes are required to register as sex offenders with a local law enforcement agency. Prior to release from prison, jail, a mental hospital, or on probation, sex offenders who are required to register are notified in writing of their duty to register. This information is then forwarded to DOJ. When a sex offender is released into the community, he or she must register within 5 working days at the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction over his or her residence. The registering agency forwards the registration information to DOJ.Registered sex offenders are required to update their information annually with local law enforcement, within five working days before or after their birthday. Some sex offenders must update their information more often: transients must update every 30 days and sexually violent predators must update every 90 days.

The Guardian reported in 2015 that it was not uncommon for male sex offenders to be killed in California prisons:

California state prisoners are killed at a rate that is double the national average … Male sex offenders made up about 15% of the prison population but accounted for nearly 30 percent of homicide victims, the AP found in cataloging all 78 killings that corrections officials reported since 2007, when they started releasing slain inmates’ identities and crimes … Corrections officials blamed a rise in the prison homicide rate on an overhaul meant to reduce crowding …

