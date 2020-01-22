A University of Minnesota student has been jailed in China over social media posts that were considered insulting to the government leaders, including one comparing President Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh.

Axios reported that 20-year-old Luo Daiqing had been arrested based on the review of a Chinese court document.

Daiqing is charged with posting social media messages that were unflattering to a “national leader” while he was attending school in Minnesota. He is a liberal arts major.

The documents say he “used his Twitter account to post more than 40 comments denigrating a national leader’s image and indecent pictures.”

One of those messages from Daiqing could include one with Winnie the Pooh, which is used by protesters to mock the Chinese president because of his similar likeness. As a result, images of the fictional bear were banned in China.

He also posted images with Chinese slogans over images of another cartoon villain with a similar likeness to the president.

Daiqing has been sentenced to six months in jail for “provocation.”

China has been highly criticized by free speech activists for their use of technology to spy on their citizens and squelch any speech that might be critical of the communist government

Here’s more about Chinese censorship:

