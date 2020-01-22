On Tuesday US Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo met with the president in charge of Venezuela Juan Guaidó, in Colombia. The meeting was organized by Colombian President Iván Duque, and included to the representatives of countries such as Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Saint Lucia and El Salvador. The meetings generated desperate reactions from the Maduro regime.

After the decisions taken in the III Hemispheric Summit to Fight Terrorism, which represent an imminent danger for the hemisphere, the Venezuelan dictator announced the permanent participation of the current ambassador of Cuba in Venezuela in the council of ministers. This is an unprecedented move in Venezuelan history and sovereignty.



Maduro with Cuban ambassador in Caracas

Maduro’s attacks did not cease against the opposition leader and party and continued on Tuesday. The opposition deputies met at the Cumbres de Curumo in the city of Caracas to avoid confrontations in parliament. The Bolivarian National Guard then went to the opposition meeting place and began making arbitrary detentions of innocent civilians who attended the meeting. This was a way to intimidate the opposition. The Maduro regime also attempted to illegally raid Guaidó’s office in Rosal. Deputy Ismael León was arrested and detained in the SEBIN.

An illegitimate fraction of the national assembly met without the mandatory quorum in the parliament.

While the countries of the world united to form a security structure for the hemisphere, the regime has tied itself to the most radical global regimes such as Iran. Acting President Juan Guaidó is currently in London in meetings with Foreign Minister Dominic Rabb and the British parliament in search of curbing the powers of the dictatorship. Guado is hoping to to achieve a democratic transition and the solution to the ongoing tragedy in Venezuela.



Venezuelan ministers in Iran

