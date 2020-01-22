Hoping for justice?

This week Kim Gardner, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney, whose campaign was funded by George Soros will be deposed by Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody.

This comes after the news on Tuesday that St. Louis Police officers caught Gardner in a major lie about her traffic stop in December.

Gardner said she was harassed for 15 minutes by St. Louis police. But a video proved she was lying. The police only pulled her over for 6 minutes. Kim Gardner also lied about the date of the traffic stop.

Sources indicate that Kim Gardner will likely plead the Fifth this week when she is questioned about her misconduct in manufacturing a false case against Governor Eric Greitens in 2018.

Gardner will also be asked about her communications with Jay Barnes, who played the role of Adam Schiff in the takedown of Greitens.

Back in 2018 St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Governor Eric Greitens with a crime with no evidence. After dragging his name through the mud and making the Greitens’ family rack up millions of dollars in legal bills, Gardner dropped the case when she herself was going to be called to testify.

Investigative Journalist John Solomon, a Fox News Contributor, has filed a lawsuit against Kim Gardner for failing to turn over records pertaining to her communications with Soros’ associates, convicted felons, journalists, lobbyists, and politicians.

The Solomon suit names Jay Barnes, a Republican state lawmaker. Barnes served as chairman of the Missouri House committee that was formed to investigate Greitens after Gardner made her false charges.

Just as Adam Schiff is found to have been working with the Ukraine whistleblower, Jay Barnes worked with Scott Faughn, a convicted felon and Missouri journalist at the center of the scandal.

The Barnes’ Committee held secret hearings and did not allow Greitens’ lawyers to attend or to question witnesses.

At one of these secret hearings on March 9, 2018, Barnes became aware of cash payments made to witnesses who made accusations against Governor Greitens.

Convicted felon and Missouri journalist Scott Faughn later admitted to the Barnes Committee that he delivered at least $120,000 to witnesses who made false accusations against Greitens.

Curiously, Barnes never required Faughn to answer where the money came from.

The Barnes Committee never subpoenaed any of Faughn’s financial records or the records of the witnesses who received the cash payments.

The Special Prosecutor may ask Kim Gardner about why she and Joy Barnes both chose not to investigate the cash payments to witnesses.

Kim Gardner’s lead investigator, former FBI agent William Tisaby, has already been charged with seven felonies for manufacturing a case against Greitens. The charges against Tisaby include six counts of felony perjury and one felony count of evidence tampering.

One of the felony counts against Tisaby is related to his lying about a videotape of an interview that he falsely claimed malfunctioned.

The videotape was hidden for months. Both Gardner and Tisaby lied about the videotape.

Gardner’s team finally admitted that they had the tape and released it on the same night, April 11, 2018, that the Barnes Committee released a report containing more accusations against Greitens.

Gardner is likely to be asked about why she lied about the videotape and also about the timing of its release with the Barnes report.

The Barnes Committee never called Tisaby to testify, and never asked Kim Gardner’s office why she charged Greitens with no evidence.

Gardner’s office does not dispute that she has records of her communications with Barnes. She has, however, refused to turn over such records.

Jay Barnes currently works as a lawyer for the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm.

Barnes has not yet been deposed in the case.

Gardner is due to be deposed by Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody on January 24th — this Friday.

