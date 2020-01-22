Democrats are contemplating making a deal with Republicans in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: call Hunter Biden as a witness and we’ll call former national security adviser John Bolton.

The Senate voted in the early morning hours Wednesday to approve the GOP’s impeachment trial rules, which prevent any further witnesses to be called to testify. However, Republicans are repeatedly calling on Biden, whose lucrative job with a Ukrainian gas company while his father Joe Biden was vice president has come under scrutiny, and Democrats want to hear what Bolton has to say regarding Trump’s move to withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The Washington Post cited several officials within the Democratic Party who said some members of their caucus want to see a deal to bring in Bolton — who already has said he is “prepared to testify” if called to do so.

The Democrats seeking the deal think Bolton’s testimony could be compelling, while an appearance by Biden also could favor the Democrats. Trump was impeached in the House last month on two charges stemming from the Ukraine aid that was held back.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin told the Post, “If there are four Republicans who open the conversation about witnesses, then I assume there will be a negotiation that follows — but I can’t tell you where it goes.”

Republicans say the Bidens are corrupt and Hunter got his board position at Burisma through his father, who then forced Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating the situation. Democrats, on the other hand, believe there was no wrongdoing and that Trump tried to force Ukraine to investigate the Bidens by dangling the aid in front of it.

Bolton was close to Trump before he departed the administration in September and, according to witnesses who testified during the House impeachment inquiry, was concerned about the White House’s handling of Ukraine.