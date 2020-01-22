In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton doubled down on her scathing assessment of former political rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), which she first expressed in an upcoming Hulu docuseries called “Hillary.”

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Hillary said of Sanders.

“Really, Hillary? He was a career politician? I think, with the exception of the five minutes you were a lawyer in Arkansas, you’ve been a career politician and your husband has always been a career politician,” said Eric Bolling on Wednesday’s episode of “America with Eric Bolling” with guest Will Ricciardella, social media director and reporter for the Washington Examiner.

