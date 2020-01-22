The Senate will continue with the second day of President Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday.

House impeachment managers are expected to focus their efforts on pushing Trump’s defense team to respond to the substance of the charges against him, instead of concentrating on procedural arguments as Republicans have done in recent months.

Both sides will first have to get through the first round of motions that may come up now that the Senate has set its rules for the trial.

The organizing resolution adopted by the Senate early Wednesday morning gives the White House the right to make a motion to dismiss right after the trial rules are adopted.

The trial is scheduled to continue at 1 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.