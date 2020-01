President Trump took a shot at 17-year-old angry climate change activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Thunberg said that the United States and developed nations need to do more to combat climate change.

President Trump responded with a message that she won’t forget.

WATCH:

The post WATCH: President Trump Takes A Shot A Greta Thunberg At World Economic Forum In Davos appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.