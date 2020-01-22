Washington – King County’s 1.2 million residents will be able to vote from their smartphones in the next board of supervisors election.

What could possibly go wrong?

The Verge reported:

King County’s 1.2 million residents can use their cellphones to vote in the election, which begins on January 22nd and continues until 8PM PT on February 11th. The program is a collaboration between King County Elections; the county’s conservation district; mobile-voting nonprofit Tusk Philanthropies; the National Cybersecurity Center; and Democracy Live, a technology firm that develops electronic balloting. “It will be easier than ever for voters to access their Conservation District ballot and cast their vote,” said Julie Wise, King County director of elections, in a statement. “Here at King County Elections, we are always looking for ways to improve access and engage our voters and this election could be a key step in moving toward electronic access and return for voters across the region.” King County voters can submit through a mobile web portal, verifying their identities with their name, birthdate, and a signature. Democracy Live CEO Bryan Finney told NPR that officials in Washington will be able to verify signatures since the state votes entirely by mail. The elections office plans to count paper copies of all electronic ballots as well.

This is just the beginning.

No doubt voting via smartphones will expand to statewide and national elections.

The post What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Seattle First in US Where Residents Can Vote Via Smartphones appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.