U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s generals in her war to impeach President Trump, already is known for making characterizations that mislead, having recently inserted into the congressional record an entirely fabricated text of a phone call he claimed the president made.

He also assured Americans – for years – that he had proof of Trump’s “collusion” with Russia in 2016, even though FBI special counsel Robert Mueller said it didn’t exist.

But now a report is suggesting that he not only misleads Republicans, and the American public, but his own fellow Democrats.

The issue is his characterization of a text in the impeachment fight, and Politico documented a “senior GOP aide” explained, “The most charitable view of the situation is that [Schiff’s] staff committed the equivalent of congressional malpractice by not looking more than an inch deep to determine the facts before foisting this erroneous information on his colleagues and the American public.”

TRENDING: Fisherman pulls orange box from seafloor, U.S. Navy calls shortly after he posts a pic

“But given the selective redactions and contextual clues, it seems as though Chairman Schiff sought to portray an innocuous meeting with Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky as an insidious one with the President of Ukraine simply because both of their surnames start with the letter Z.”

The Washington Examiner explained that Schiff actually “misconstrued text messages between two key players in a pressure campaign against Ukraine waged by President Trump’s administration.”

It was in a letter from Schiff to Rep. Jerry Nadler, another of Pelosi’s generals in the impeachment war, in which “Schiff said indicted businessman Lev Parnas ‘continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky’ and provided text messages between Parnas and Rudy Giuliani, the driving force behind the campaign, as evidence of this effort.”

Documents explained Schiff cited one text message where Parnas told Giuliani he was “trying to get us mr. Z.”

Democrat officials said “Z” was “commonly” used to refer to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But Politico said, “An unredacted version of the exchange shows that several days later, Parnas sent Giuliani a word document that appears to show notes from an interview with Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma, followed by a text message to Giuliani that states: ‘mr Z answers my brother.’ That suggests Parnas was referring to Zlochevsky not Zelensky.”

Burisma is the company that handed over $83,000 a month to Hunter Biden to be on its board while his father, Joe, was vice president and in charge of Ukraine policy for Barack Obama.

It was Joe Biden who infamously is on video boasting how he threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid unless officials there fired a prosecutor who was looking into possible corruption in Burisma, and which may have involved Hunter Biden.

The Examiner said, “Last week, Parnas claimed in a series of media interviews that though he did not speak with Trump directly about the pressure campaign, the president knew what he and Giuliani were doing.”

The whole impeachment process is based on a report filed by a whistleblower, identified by multiple sources as CIA worker Eric Ciaramella, who, the Examiner said, filed a report “following a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, during which Trump asked him to ‘do us a favor’ and investigate Biden’s possible links to corruption.”

Politico characterized it as that “Schiff appears to have mischaracterized a text message exchange between two players in the Ukraine saga.”

The facts were revealed when Schiff sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler last week summarizing a trove of evidence from Parnas, an indicted former associate of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“In one section of the letter, Schiff claims that Parnas ‘continued to try to arrange a meeting with President Zelensky,” apparently based on the assumption that meant Zelensky.