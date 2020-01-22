2020 Democrat front runner Joe Biden, 77, got a state wrong AGAIN!

This is an ongoing problem with Joe Biden.

He has no clue where he is and always gets states confused.

Biden got Florida and Alabama confused during an appearance on MSNBC while talking to Joe Scarborough.

Joe Scarborough used to be a representative in Florida, not Alabama.

If President Trump was this confused all the time, the media would never stop talking about it, but Biden always gets a pass.

WATCH:

Joe Biden gets a state wrong AGAIN! This is a pattern for Biden. Not only does Biden not know what state he is in, he just got Florida and Alabama confused. Hope this helps, Joe Biden, @JoeNBC used to represent Florida, not Alabama. pic.twitter.com/hxA0TzvGl5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

