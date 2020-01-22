Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States for several years now. Several of his candidates are already in office creating havoc. His goal is to create choas in American cities for some reason.

In St. Louis City far left lunatic Kim Gardner took money from Soros in her race for St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

A Soros-funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left nutcase.

Kim Gardner won her election and is wreaking havoc on the city of St. Louis and the circuit attorney’s office.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list.”

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.–

And Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession —

But Kim Gardner is the real victim here.

Last week Kim Gardner filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against several St. Louis City officials accusing them of of a racist conspiracy to force her from office.

And now this…

Kim Gardner claimed St. Louis police held her at a traffic stop in December and harassed her for 15 minutes. Gardner added that she did not know why she was stopped.

But, that wasn’t true either.

St. Louis Police released video of Gardner’s traffic stop that shows the St. Louis Circuit Attorney was stopped for driving without headlights. She was held for 6 minutes and then released.

And St. Louis police said she called in an investigator from her office who arrived at the scene to harass the officers.

Not only did Gardner lie about the incident, she lied about the date!

This woman cannot stop lying!

KMOV has video:

