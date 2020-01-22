A predictable dustup over sexism has arisen in Australia over a KFC ad that has caused KFC to apologize and pull the ad.

This has had the predictable effect—millions more people around the world have seen this ad (funny that the oh-so-woke Guardian would embed the ad—I’m sure it was just an oversight by a junior editor), which we are proud to share with Power Line readers—only 15 seconds long:

[embedded content]

Sort of like the “New Coke,” no? Brilliant marketing by someone at KFC.

Christina Hoff Sommers commented:

And for additional push back, see here. (PG-13 rating though.)