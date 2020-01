BEIJING, Jan 23 (Reuters) – China’s capital city Beijing cancelled major public events including two well-known Lunar New Year temple fairs, the state-run Beijing News said on Thursday, as authorities try to curb the spread of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, the country’s railway operator, China State Railway Group, said passengers would be able to receive full refunds on tickets nationwide starting on Friday. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; editing by John Stonestreet)