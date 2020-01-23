Joe Lockhart, former White House press secretary in the Clinton Administration and current CNN political analyst, confused some on Wednesday after tweeting what he later admitted was a “made up” conversation between two Republican senators.

“Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News,” Lockhart tweeted Wednesday morning, “‘is this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff [House Intelligence Committee Leader Adam] Schiff is saying is true, we’re up s—‘s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence.’”

A few minutes later he added, “Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking.”

After receiving critcism, Lockhart later said, “Everyone relax. This is satire. Satire to make the point that Senators that are deciding the president’s fate who only watch Fox News have never heard this stuff before. Because Fox is part of the cover-up.”

He continued, “For all those who are complaining that this is dry and not entertaining. It’s not supposed to be entertaining. This is serious. And to the Trump aides saying they are bored, we know you mean scared and disappointed with your boss.”

Lockhard concluded, “Seems like I poked the bear today. The purveyors of Pizzagate and the Seth Rich conspiracy are lecturing me on honesty. I told a joke, you guys are a destructive joke that is killing our democracy. Other than that, hope you’re enjoying the trial and have a nice evening.”